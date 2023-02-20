Obituary: Wright, MartiLou

MartiLou Wright, 66, of Elizabeth, WV, departed from Cleveland Clinic Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio, to be with the Lord on February 15, 2023.

She was born August 29, 1956, in Bluffton, IN, a daughter of the late James Edward and Anita Marie (Maxwell) Harvey.

MartiLou was a radiation oncology nurse at Camden Clark Medical Center for 20 years. She then went to Otterbein University, where she obtained her Nurse Practitioners Degree. She was a long-time member, a piano player, and the director of the food pantry for the Old Country Church in Walker, WV. Marti was a part of the Gloria Culp Choir that traveled all over the country singing at different venues, and they also made a record. She and her husband were missionaries for Samaritan’s Purse, where they helped with hurricane relief, building houses, and much more. She completed the Billy Graham Chaplin School in Charlotte, NC. Marti also worked as a Director for Operation Christmas Child, preparing thousands of boxes for children in need that included fabrics to make clothes, soaps, and beanie babies. She volunteered at the Old Man River Food Pantry in Wood County, WV.

MartiLou had a laugh that would light up any situation and a child-like innocence that was a treasure. Her loyalty to God and the people she loved was second to none. She was always a loving and compassionate woman and would always take care of anyone in need.

She is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, James Caris Wright of Elizabeth, WV; daughter, Rebecca E. Wright; granddaughters, Cameron Cunningham (Mark) and Danica Johnston; brother, James Scott Harvey; sisters, Kae Maxwell Ulrich of Tuscon, AZ, and Cynthia Edwards of Choctaw, OK; nephews, George Maxwell Couch of New Haven, CT, and Joshua Paul Couch of Tucson, AZ; niece, Danielle Edwards of Choctaw, OK; and beloved dog companion, Hagan.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Dutch Ulrich.

Services will be held at 1 pm, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Kevin Eakle officiating. Burial will follow in the Hazelgreen Cemetery in Hazelgreen, WV; following, a dinner will be held at the Hazelgreen Church. A Visitation will take place the night before, Monday, from 4-8 pm, at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.