Washington County pastor discusses Ash Wednesday, Lent

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Christians from many denominations are preparing for the beginning of Lent.

The 40-day spiritual observance begins this week on Ash Wednesday.

WTAP spoke with Father David Huffman, pastor of Saint Ambrose Catholic Church in Little Hocking, about his preparations for the period of penance, prayer and alms giving.

Father Huffman said that, for him, it’s important to emphasize during this time that spiritual growth and the search for perfection are more about the journey than the destination. “We have to realize that we’re two translations away from what Jesus said originally,” Father Huffman said. “So, our word perfect that we use today in English is probably not exactly what Jesus meant. But he meant that we need to be on the way. We need to be proceeding toward something that is good and Holy and rewarding.”

Father Huffman compared life to a quilt: something stitched together from different pieces that doesn’t form a complete work until it’s finished.

