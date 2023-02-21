Campus Martius museum in search of volunteers

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Saturday, February 25 Campus Martius museum will be holding a course for new volunteers beginning at 1 p.m.

Volunteers can help host tours, work the front desk or work other various jobs.

Executive Director, Erin Augenstein, says the best part of being a volunteer is the availability that the schedule allows.

“One of the great things about volunteering here is that we are open seven days a week so we can meet a lot of different schedule needs and if someone wants to come an hour a week or they want to come periodically for events we would love to have them. We’re looking for folks that don’t necessarily have to have all sorts of historical facts memorized and want to be in front of a group but we have a lot of different ways to interact with our museum and serve our population as a volunteer,” Augenstein said.

For more information on how you can help the museum you can visit their website.

