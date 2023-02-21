Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins

Britney Alba found out she was pregnant with identical twin girls six months after delivering her first set of identical twin boys. (Source: WBRC)
By Gillian Brooks and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A couple in Alabama went from a family of two to a family of six in less than two years, thanks to having two sets of twins back-to-back.

Britney and Frankie Alba welcomed their second set of identical twins, Lydia and Lynlee, this past November. Britney Alba found out she was pregnant with the girls six months after delivering their first set of identical twin brothers, Levi and Luka.

Lydia and Lynlee are monoamniotic-monochorionic twins, also known as “MoMo” or “Mono Mono” twins, meaning they shared the same placenta and amitotic sac in the womb. It is a rare and high-risk pregnancy, with an occurrence of 1 in 35,000 to 1 in 60,000 pregnancies in the United States.

“Concern set in. We realized it wasn’t just another set of twins, but a high-risk pregnancy,” Britney Alba said.

At 24 weeks, MoMo twins develop a risk for cord entanglement that can result in a stillbirth. Because of this, Britney Alba was checked into the hospital at 24 weeks pregnant so doctors could monitor the twins.

Britney Alba spent 50 days in the hospital with her husband traveling between Tuscaloosa and Birmingham, so they could spend time together and with their boys.

“It was definitely a very challenging time in our lives and in our marriage, but it was definitely worth it,” Frankie Alba said.

At 32 weeks, Britney Alba delivered the girls by C-section. Following time in the NICU, the girls are now home with their mom, dad and brothers.

“After all that time in the hospital, it didn’t seem real, like it was actually going to happen. And then when it actually happened and we were all home, it was surreal,” Britney Alba said.

The couple said they are thankful for their faith, community and families for helping them through the pregnancy.

“We love it, we love the time with our family, and we cherish every moment,” Frankie Alba said.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio SR 7 reopened after crash sends three people to the hospital
Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy...
United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together
It's Mardi Gras, or Fat Tuesday, in New Orleans. This photo shows a Mardi Gras celebration in...
Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime
Reynaldo Gonzalez cries while remembering his daughter Nohemi Gonzalez, who was killed by...
Supreme Court weighs Google’s liability in ISIS terror case
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula