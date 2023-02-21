Crash shuts down SR 7 in Washington Co.; two people hurt

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A crash in Washington County has traffic closed in both lanes of State Route 7 south of Newport.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened at Mud Lane.

The Highway Patrol says two people were hurt in the crash. One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital, and a family member took another person to the hospital.

WASHINGTON COUNTY: SR 7 is CLOSED in BOTH DIRECTIONS at Mud Lane due to a crash. See the location on https://t.co/2Uq98BpZ3p: https://t.co/VsMJm9h55v pic.twitter.com/5wUSnRvhMN — ODOT_SEOhio (@ODOT_SEOhio) February 21, 2023

The Ohio Department of Transportation of transportation says that both lanes of traffic are closed at this time.

People traveling in that are being asked to use an alternate route.

WTAP has a reporter headed to the scene and will have updates as they become available.

