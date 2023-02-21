Hernandez Diaz headed to trial for felony murder in May

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man accused of felony murder will wait a little longer to go on trial.

Oscar Hernandez Diaz’s trial has been continued until May 8th at 9 a.m. in Marietta. He is accused of fatally stabbing a man named Abraham Olvera.

His brother, Isaac Hernandez Diaz, pleaded guilty on Friday to attempted felonious assault. The prosecutor’s office says he will not be sentenced until Oscar’s trial is close to being over or over.

Isaac could face one to three years in prison.

Previous coverage: https://www.wtap.com/2022/05/23/two-men-charge-stabbing-death-investigation-marietta/

