Marietta College’s president will leave the school mid-year

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s president announced he is leaving the college.

Bill Ruud has led Marietta College for nearly seven years. He said he is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

His final day will be on or before June 30th.

Ruud was the president of the University of Northern Iowa and at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania prior to joining Marietta.

The college said it will announce an interim President before Ruud leaves.

