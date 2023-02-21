Marietta College’s president will leave the school mid-year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College’s president announced he is leaving the college.

Bill Ruud has led Marietta College for nearly seven years. He said he is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

His final day will be on or before June 30th.

Ruud was the president of the University of Northern Iowa and at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania prior to joining Marietta.

The college said it will announce an interim President before Ruud leaves.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.