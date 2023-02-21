MOVRC to submit grant application to fund new sewage system for Hill Ave.

Resident complaints about the septic system have been submitted for years.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council (MOVRC) is submitting a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application to get funding for a new sanitary sewage system to service residents of Hill Avenue, Comer Street, and Marrtown Road.

Eric Bennett, general manager of the Parkersburg Utility Board, said the people there are plagued by failed and failing septic systems.

Jerilynn Smith, who lives on Marrtown road at the bottom of Hill Ave, said that whenever it rains heavily, the rainwater mixes with the septic water in a broken pipe near her house and overflows. ““It all comes across my driveway. So, you get the rainwater and you get the septic water with it, and that can not be healthy,” Smith said. She said the problem isn’t anything new: “They’ve been saying for over ten years, that I know of, talking about putting septic in, and it just never happened.”

The Health Department has received complaints about sewage in the Hill Avenue-Marrtown Road area for years. Eric Bennett said the Utility Board has a project design ready to go, but nothing has happened yet because they lack the funding to install the new sewage system. If the CDBG application is approved, that could change, but the funds wouldn’t be available for at least several months.

Until then, the residents of Hill Avenue, Comer Street, and Marrtown Road will continue to deal with the odor and potential health risks of sewage leaking from the old, ill-maintained septic systems they depend on.

