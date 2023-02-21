Obituary: Hutchinson, Sharon K Bell “Peachie”

Sharon K Bell “Peachie” Hutchinson passed away unexpectedly at her home Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Chester and Clover Valentine Bell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Chester “Butch” Hutchinson; her brothers Billy Bell and Carl Bell and sisters, Betty Layfield, Dorothy Ash, and Alma Lee Morris.

She attended Wirt County High School. She worked at Wirt Inflatables and then Mustang Survival and many years as a home health care provider through Wirt County Senior Citizens. She attended Pine Twist Baptist Church and Pleasant View Baptist Church. She loved taking care of everybody, and her great-granddaughter was her pride and joy.

Mrs. Hutchinson is survived by her son and his wife, Chester, and Marlene Hutchinson; grandchildren Tyler Hutchinson and Amber (Joshua) Hornbeck and great-granddaughter Lydia Hornbeck.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV, followed by funeral services at 1:00 pm.

Interment will be at Pine Twist Cemetery, located off of State Route 53, between Parrish Fork and Big Island Run, Wirt County, WV.

Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the Hutchinson family.

