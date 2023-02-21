Obituary: Johnston, Philip “Mark”

Philip “Mark” Johnston, 64, of Parkersburg, was received by the Lord Jesus on February 20, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Mark was born in Parkersburg on July 23, 1958, a son of the late Louis and Glenna Johnston.

He found God and was saved as a teenager. He graduated from Parkersburg High School, worked in the grocery business, and was a member of the Neighborhood Watch in Parkersburg for several years. He was an avid collector and had an eye for a worthwhile find.

Mark had a great sense of humor and was always ready to tell a joke. He loved animals and nature, especially vacationing at North Bend State Park with his wife. Mark was a resident of Vienna for most of his life and truly loved his hometown and home state of West Virginia. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and family at cookouts in the summer.

He is survived by his wife, Karen P. Arthur-Johnston; sister, Connie Jackson (Steve); brother, Steve Johnston; sister-in-law, Kathy Jarvis (Richard); brothers-in-law, Danny Arthur (Max), Steve Arthur, Mike Arthur, and Mark Arthur; nieces, Angie Florence (Andy), Christine Hook (Jamie), and Heather Beitzel (Ryan); nephews, Chris Jackson (Nicole), Bruce Jackson (Teresa), and Michael Johnston; great-nieces, Natalie Jackson and Kaylee Lattea (who will always be “Baby K” to Mark); great-nephews, Gabriel Jackson, Leo Jackson, and Braydon Hook; great-great niece, Evonee Hook; special cousin, Mike Frazier (Joyce); and his special friend, Teresa Hinkle.

The Johnston family would like to express special thanks to all the staff of Camden Clark Medical Center for their loving care.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 24, 2023, at Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home, with Pastor Todd Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens. The Johnston family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted by the Johnston family to assist with arrangements.

