Obituary: Richards, Craig D.

After a valiant struggle with cancer, Craig went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 19th. He died at home surrounded by his beloved friends and family.

Craig was born the son of John W. Richards and Paula J. Brasseur on September 27th of, 1961. As a 1983 graduate of the West Virginia Institute of Technology School of Engineering, Craig began his long and dedicated career as a licensed PE in the state of West Virginia.

In 1988, Craig became an employee of Burgess and Niple, beginning his 34-year tenure with the firm. In that time, he became a valued and loyal employee dedicating his passions to servicing areas of West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Virginia. His service led to many successes and accolades amongst the engineering community by and large. Craig was the director of the Engineering Section of the firm’s Parkersburg, WV office and earned shared ownership with the company. He was the immediate Past-President of the West Virginia Water Environment Association, Chairman of the Vienna Planning Commission, and Secretary/Treasurer of the Northern Panhandle Watershed Council, to name a few. Most recently, Craig played a pivotal role in the development of the West Virginia Infrastructure Report Card- a report that aided Senator Manchin and the US Senate to pass the US infrastructure Bill of 2022.

Craig was the dedicated husband of Vickie, his wife. They were blessed with 37 beautiful years of marriage. Craig and Vickie also raised two daughters- Megan (Lee) Weiss of Marietta and Katlyn Richards of Parkersburg, and they were blessed with two fun-filled grandsons, Henry and Harvey Aston of Marietta.

Craig was passionate about engineering, cars, and being the handyman extraordinaire. Friends and family of Craig would often find him tinkering on one of his beloved Mustangs or taking the car for a drive with his wife, daughters, and grandsons. He was also an active member of St.

Margaret Mary Catholic Church, sharing a faith that provided him with the comfort and strength he needed in the final days of his life. Those who knew Craig would describe him as diligent, dedicated, compassionate, and honorable.

Craig was preceded in death by his mother and his beloved mother-in-law, Marilyn S. (Darrell) Moore of Parkersburg.

He is survived by his step-father, Michael T. Riley of Parkersburg; his step-mother, Ann Richards of Parkersburg; his father-in-law, Darrell Moore of Parkersburg; his four sisters, Sheila (David) Marra of Clarksburg, Jacquie L. Duley of Parkersburg, Jacquie D. Richards of Vienna and Ann Horton of Parkersburg; and his three brothers, John Paul (Connie) Richards of Washington, John W. Richards of Parkersburg, and Tony Pickens of Wheeling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg with Father Steve Vallelonga as celebrant. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, with Christian Wake services at 7:00 pm.

Craig’s family and friends are creating a memorial fund in his honor and encourages gifts to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation (PACF) in memory of Craig Richards. Gifts may be mailed to P.O. Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV, 26102. Gifts may also be made online to: PACF@pacfwv.com with a note that they are in memory of Craig.

