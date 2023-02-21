Obituary: Ritchie, Geoffrey Wade Cozzens

Geoffrey Wade Cozzens Ritchie, 78, of Fleming, passed away at 11:07 pm on February 20, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 29, 1945, in Marietta to Richard Dean Cozzens and Maysle Glendine Ritchie Cozzens. Geoff was a 1964 graduate of Marietta High School, and after graduation, he joined the US Air Force, where he obtained the rank of Tech Sergeant. He enjoyed traveling around Europe while serving his country. When Geoff returned home, he worked as a bartender at the Hotel Lafayette before going to work for Shell Chemical, where he retired in 1998. Geoff was crazy about Corvettes and Harley-Davidsons.

Surviving are his sisters Rhonda (Paul) Strahler, Nancy Owens, and Melody Attaway. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and special friends Gerald “Bubby” Norris and Sandra Norris.

In addition to his parents, Geoff was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Daniel E. Owens.

Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 25th, at Gravel Bank Cemetery. The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

