Obituary: Ritchie, Geoffrey Wade Cozzens

Geoffrey Wade Cozzens Ritchie Obit
Geoffrey Wade Cozzens Ritchie Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Geoffrey Wade Cozzens Ritchie, 78, of Fleming, passed away at 11:07 pm on February 20, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born January 29, 1945, in Marietta to Richard Dean Cozzens and Maysle Glendine Ritchie Cozzens.  Geoff was a 1964 graduate of Marietta High School, and after graduation, he joined the US Air Force, where he obtained the rank of Tech Sergeant.  He enjoyed traveling around Europe while serving his country.  When Geoff returned home, he worked as a bartender at the Hotel Lafayette before going to work for Shell Chemical, where he retired in 1998.  Geoff was crazy about Corvettes and Harley-Davidsons.

Surviving are his sisters Rhonda (Paul) Strahler, Nancy Owens, and Melody Attaway. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and special friends Gerald “Bubby” Norris and Sandra Norris.

In addition to his parents, Geoff was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Daniel E. Owens.

Military Honors will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, February 25th, at Gravel Bank Cemetery.  The family will greet friends at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8.

Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com. 

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio SR 7 reopened after crash sends three people to the hospital
Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death

Latest News

Philip Mark Johnston Obit
Obituary: Johnston, Philip “Mark”
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kimble, Teresa Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Sharon Kay