Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A

Joseph A Taylor, 52, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born to MaryAnn LaDeaux Taylor and the late Rodney Taylor. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle George LaDeaux.

A graduate of Calhoun County High School, he was a school bus driver for the Calhoun County Board of Education for 17 years. He enjoyed watching football on television.

He is survived by his mother MaryAnn Taylor; brother John Taylor; step-children he loved as his own Christopher Kirkland, Madison Allman, Preston Allman, KateLynn Allman and Johnathan Allman and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

