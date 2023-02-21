Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Joseph A Taylor, 52, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away Sunday, February 19, 2023, at WVU Camden Clark Medical Center.  He was born to MaryAnn LaDeaux Taylor and the late Rodney Taylor.  In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his uncle George LaDeaux.

A graduate of Calhoun County High School, he was a school bus driver for the Calhoun County Board of Education for 17 years. He enjoyed watching football on television.

He is survived by his mother MaryAnn Taylor; brother John Taylor; step-children he loved as his own Christopher Kirkland, Madison Allman, Preston Allman, KateLynn Allman and Johnathan Allman and many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Arrangements are pending at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio SR 7 reopened after crash sends three people to the hospital
Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death

Latest News

Philip Mark Johnston Obit
Obituary: Johnston, Philip “Mark”
Geoffrey Wade Cozzens Ritchie Obit
Obituary: Ritchie, Geoffrey Wade Cozzens
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Kimble, Teresa Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Sharon Kay