Spring allergies hitting earlier than usual

The warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring meaning you’re suffering earlier.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Lots of people were out enjoying the nice weather on Tuesday, but doctors warn it may not be so nice for some people.

“It probably started about two or three weeks ago we’ve seen an increase in people having more allergy symptoms,” said Dr. Maulin Desai with Patient First.

Allergy season is hitting earlier than usual. All of the warm weather is leading plants to get tricked into thinking it’s spring, meaning you’re suffering earlier.

> Record high temperatures expected on Thursday

Allergens are basically are basically your body reacting to a chemical release by the natural flora and your body responding to that chemical, and your body makes histamine reactions, and that’s how your body gets those symptoms,” Desai explained.

Doctors say an earlier allergy season is creating some concern from a medical standpoint because this is the time when other viruses like flu and COVID typically spread. Those illnesses can have overlapping symptoms with allergies.

“Allergies typically give you the itchy watery eyes. You’re not going to see that typically with a virus or a cold or a respiratory infection. Allergies won’t give you symptoms of fever, they won’t give you symptoms of body aches,” Desai said.

Still, there are some things you can do to reduce your symptoms, like not going outside when pollen counts are high.

“If you do go outdoors, go after it rains. The rain typically washes down a lot of the allergens. Try to keep the windows closed. Ensure you’re changing the air filters in the homes - any way to decrease the amount of exposure,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in crash that sent three people to the hospital on Ohio SR-7 Tuesday morning
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A
Hall Financial Advisors Named To Forbes’ List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Latest News

Local health organizations will host a public forum to gather information for the community...
Thursday public forum will address local health needs
Camden Clark encourages people to register as an organ donor
Camden Clark encourages people to register as an organ donor
Early cancer detection can have a big impact in treatment and survival rates
Be proactive with your health, talk to your doctor
Staff at WVU Medicine Camden Clark joined in the initiative and wore red.
Hospital staff wear red to support women’s heart health and stroke awareness
MOVHD family planning clinics coming to Roane and Wirt Counties
WTAP News @ 5 - MOVHD Family Planning Clinics