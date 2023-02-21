The Village of Pomeroy announces it will start an over-the-phone warning system

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Village of Pomeroy announced it’s starting a warning system to send locals important notices. It’s called the Code Red Call System. That’s according to a Village of Pomeroy Facebook post. It states that the system will deal with notices such as boil water advisories, water system emergencies, among other general warnings.

You can call the water office to register your phone number with the Code Red Call System. To do that, call 740-992-3121 and select option two.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.