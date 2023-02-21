Wood County Commission considers property tax rebate program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission is considering adopting a real property tax rebate program.

The city of Parkersburg has had a Real Property Improvement Tax Rebate Program since 2019. The program is meant to encourage investment and development in the community.

When a property is developed and improved, its value goes up, and the property taxes go up. The city’s program allows developers to receive a rebate of the increased property tax, effectively just paying the property tax for the pre-improved property.

Parkersburg development director Ryan Barber said the program has been successful so far. “We have heard lots of positive reviews from our business community and our developers,” Barber said. “They said this program has a lot of promise and a lot of intrigue to spur additional development.” Barber said more can be done, though. “To make this program truly transformative though, it would be advantageous to have other parties participate as well, namely the Wood County Commission.”

Commission President Blair Couch said that they are waiting for more information about how a rebate program would impact the county before making a decision, but that he looks forward to discussing the matter.

