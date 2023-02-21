W.Va. AG continues push to classify fentanyl as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he will continue a push to classify fentanyl as a “Weapon of Mass Destruction.”

According to Morrisey, West Virginia had 1,194 fentanyl and other synthetic opioid deaths in 2021, a 10% increase from 1,083 in 2020.

Morrisey alleges state attorneys general are pushing for the Biden administration to classify fentanyl as a Weapon of Mass Destruction, or WMD, because “Chinese chemical manufacturers are making and sending the raw ingredients to make fentanyl to Mexican drug cartels, which are … making and trafficking fentanyl on an industrial scale.”

Morrisey also said fentanyl is an ideal choice as a chemical weapon because of the low cost of production, inherent lethality and vast availability.

Classifying fentanyl as a WMD would require the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Drug Enforcement Administration to coordinate a response with other agencies, including the Department of Defense, according to Morrisey.

Morrisey said he will continue to fight for those who have died from fentanyl, further saying the stakes are too high and failure is not an option.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio SR 7 reopened after crash sends three people to the hospital
Barge crashed in the Ohio River
Barge crashes into bank along Ohio River
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Fatal officer-involved shooting reported in Roane County
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Ohio Boards of Elections to implement reforms under House Bill 458
Ohio Boards of Elections to implement reforms under House Bill 458
Campus Carry Bill passes W.Va. House of Delegates
Campus Carry Bill passes W.Va. House of Delegates
Dr. Bill Ruud in his office at Marietta College.
Marietta College president announces departure
Camden Clark partners with three schools for Partners in Education agreement
Camden Clark partners with three schools for Partners in Education agreement