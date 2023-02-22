2 dead, 2 transported in single-vehicle crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly crash Tuesday night in the Cedar Grove area that claimed two people’s lives.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies say the crash involved an older model GMC pickup truck that went off the road near the intersection of Big Mountain Road and Kelleys Creek Road. Investigators say the driver went off the right side of the roadway and lost control -- causing the truck to go into an 180-degree turn facing north. The truck went over a creek embankment and collided with some trees.

The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m.

Deputies say a woman and another person died at the scene of the crash. A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. Their conditions are unavailable now.

No names have been released.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sgt. Joshua Lester with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department confirms that a female has died and another passenger’s condition is unknown in Tuesday’s crash. He says two others, a male and a female, were taken to the hospital.

Police say the crash only involved one vehicle and a factor leading to the crash was likely speed.

