Camden Clark partners with three schools for Partners in Education agreement

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is partnering with schools in Wood County.

Camden Clark officials, community officials and officials with Wood Co. Schools signed a partners in education agreement with three new schools. These schools include Blennerhassett Middle School, Gihon Elementary and Fairplains Elementary.

This agreement is designed to further support and enhance programming for students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

Officials at the signing also say that this is a great opportunity to get more kids interested in health care... And encourage them to stay in the area.

“I think every opportunity that we have to educate students about the great jobs and opportunities that are in our community, we need to take advantage of that,” says Mid-Ohio Valley Chamber of Commerce president/chief executive officer, Jill Parsons.

School officials say that they are looking to see this partnership expand the technical education offerings for students.

“So, I think it will have a huge impact. Because I think that as early as we can start informing students of what they’re options are post-high school the better. It will plant that seed in their minds of just what potential they have and what they can do with their lives after high school,” says Blennerhassett Middle School principal, Melanie Arthur.

This agreement now makes Camden Clark a partner of five schools in the Wood Co. area. With Jefferson Elementary Center, Parkersburg catholic schools and the three schools that signed the agreement Tuesday morning.

