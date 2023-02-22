Campus Carry Bill passes W.Va. House of Delegates

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bill allowing on campus carry passed the West Virginia House of Delegates.

The campus carry bill — or Senate Bill 10 — passed the W.Va. House by a vote of 84 to 13.

If passed by Governor Jim Justice, this bill will allow for college students in the state to carry handguns on college campuses without fear of punishment by the college. This bill also comes with the stipulations that if someone is to carry on campus, they need a concealed carry permit and training beforehand.

W.Va. senator, Mike Azinger says that this bill is a significant freedom bill for students to practice their second amendment rights.

“So, now you’ll have on campuses across the state people that could potentially be the good guys with the gun in a bad situation,” says Azinger.

Justice has not said publicly whether he will sign the bill, passed last month by the senate, where half of the entire chamber — all republicans — were listed as sponsors.

