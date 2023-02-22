CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in crash that sent three people to the hospital on Ohio SR-7 Tuesday morning
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A
Hall Financial Advisors Named To Forbes’ List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
WVU-Parkersburg waits to see if Gov. Jim Justice will sign
WVU-Parkersburg community reacts to Senate Bill 10 passing the W.Va. House
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of...
Trump criticizes federal response to Ohio train derailment
Kristara Fields accepts a plea deal to be charged for the felony count of animal cruelty,...
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge