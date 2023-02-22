Destination flight from NCWV Airport returns after hiatus

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One of the most popular destination flights at North Central West Virginia Airport has returned to service after a hiatus.

Airport Director Rick Rock said during his director’s report to the airport’s governing body the twice weekly flights by Allegiant Airlines to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE).

The flight services the Tampa, St. Petersburg area of Florida.

Although airport officials listed the flight as year-round when it was announced last March, it was not in service for five weeks throughout January and February. Rock said the flight returned to service on Friday.

“It was a system-wide decision by Allegiant based on a shortage of pilots,” said Rock. “It was an anomaly, and not just for us. The decision was made a little easier because this is typically a slow time of the year. It was a strategic move on their part.”

Despite the interruption of service, Rock said the numbers for the Allegiant flight were good. He also said numbers remain strong for the Allegiant year-round flight to Florida.

“We’re excited it’s back, and we’ll have that flight and Orlando until summer when we add in Destin (Fla.) and Myrtle Beach,” said Rock.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport flights are on Fridays and Mondays.

