Gov. Jim Justice expresses support for efforts to keep Pleasants Power plant open

"Absolutely all of us need to work together to try to find a positive solution," Gov. Justice said during a briefing.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - During an administrative briefing on Feb. 22, Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) voiced his support for keeping the Pleasants Power plant open.

Gov. Justice applauded the resolutions passed in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates encouraging Mon Power to purchase the plant.

The governor cited the economics value the economic value the plant provides for Pleasants County and the state as a whole, saying it’s probably in the “second best shape” of any coal-fired power plant in the state.

Justice emphasized the importance of keeping the plant open, not only for the employees of the plant, but also for the state’s coal producers. “This is too important, way too important, and way too good a plant,” Gov. Justice said. “Absolutely all of us need to work together to try to find a positive solution.”

Governor Justice said he, along with the house and senate, will do everything they possibly can to keep the plant from closing.

