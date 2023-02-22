Marietta College president announces departure

Bill Ruud announced he will be leaving Marietta College after 7 years.
Dr. Bill Ruud in his office at Marietta College.
Dr. Bill Ruud in his office at Marietta College.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Dr. Bill Ruud joined Marietta College as its 19th president in July 2016. His final day will be on or before June 30th. Dr. Ruud explained that he is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Ruud was the president of the University of Northern Iowa and at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania prior to joining Marietta.

The college plans to announce an interim president before Ruud’s departure.

