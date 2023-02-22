Obituary: Abbott, Opal

Opal Abbott Obit
Opal Abbott Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
Opal Abbott, 91, of Belleville, WV, died February 22, 2023, at her home.

She was born March 28, 1931, in Millwood, WV, to the late Wade and Hattie (Wheeler) Blackburn.

She had been a member of Riverhill United Methodist Church and had worked at Public Debt.

Surviving are her children, Pam Abbott and Rodney (Teresa) Abbott, of Belleville, WV; two grandsons, Jeremy (Michelle) and Joshua (Laura); five great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles, and son, Steven.

The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their care and guidance and her two caregivers, Sherri and Heather.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m., with burial to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

