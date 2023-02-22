Obituary: Clark, David Merrill

David Merrill Clark, 81, of Smithville, WV, passed away on February 17, 2023, at The Willows Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born on January 15, 1942, in Havre De Grace, MD, son of the late Thomas and Bernice Bunner Clark.

David retired from NCR and was a US Air Force veteran.

David is survived by his sons, Michael Leroy Clark and James Merrill Clark.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.