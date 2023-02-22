Obituary: Cottrill, Kevin Clark

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
Kevin Clark Cottrill, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, sadly left us on February 20, 2023, after a short illness.

Kevin was born on May 23, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Orval Emerson, Sr., and Thelma Mae Cottrill.

In the worst of times, he managed to have a big smile on his face, and we will miss him.  He loved reading and had worked at Captain D’s and Walmart.  He was a lifelong member of the Community of Christ Church.

Kevin is survived by his brothers Orval Emerson, Jr., Michael Wayne (Iris), and Terry Lee (Jean), uncle Buster “Buddie” Harris (Roxanne), aunt Virginia Cottrill, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother James Erwin Cottrill.

A graveside service will be held by the family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice in his honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A

