Obituary: Eaton, Richard Keith

Richard Keith Eaton Obit
Richard Keith Eaton Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Keith Eaton, 58, of Belleville, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Gerald Eugene Eaton Sr. and Inez Jean Oldham Eaton.

Richard was an avid NASCAR fan, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a huge fan of Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie May Caltrider Eaton; his daughter, Olivia Geneva Eaton; four sisters, Pamela Hall, Janet Eaton, Brenda Whipkey, and Paula Eaton; two brothers, Gerald E. Eaton Jr., and Jeffrey L. Eaton; and several nieces and nephews; along with two fur babies, Lily Puff and Jax.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Sandman, Carolyn Miller, Jackie Mitchell, and Emma Lou Eaton; two nephews, Jeffrey Lee Eaton II, and Timothy Alan Smith.

In honor of Richard’s wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made to the family at lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Eaton family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in crash that sent three people to the hospital on Ohio SR-7 Tuesday morning
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Hall Financial Advisors Named To Forbes’ List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A

Latest News

Glen Covey Nichols Obit
Obituary: Nichols, Glen Covey
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cottrill, Kevin Clark
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Keller, Daniel (Danny)
Philip Mark Johnston Obit
Obituary: Johnston, Philip “Mark”