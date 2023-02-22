Obituary: Eaton, Richard Keith

Richard Keith Eaton, 58, of Belleville, WV, passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Ruby Memorial in Morgantown, WV. He was born November 17, 1964, in Parkersburg, WV. A son of the late Gerald Eugene Eaton Sr. and Inez Jean Oldham Eaton.

Richard was an avid NASCAR fan, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and a huge fan of Gunsmoke.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie May Caltrider Eaton; his daughter, Olivia Geneva Eaton; four sisters, Pamela Hall, Janet Eaton, Brenda Whipkey, and Paula Eaton; two brothers, Gerald E. Eaton Jr., and Jeffrey L. Eaton; and several nieces and nephews; along with two fur babies, Lily Puff and Jax.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by four sisters, Louise Sandman, Carolyn Miller, Jackie Mitchell, and Emma Lou Eaton; two nephews, Jeffrey Lee Eaton II, and Timothy Alan Smith.

In honor of Richard’s wishes, there will be no services.

Online condolences may be made to the family at lamberttatman.com

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Eaton family.

