Obituary: Keller, Daniel (Danny)

Daniel (Danny) Keller, 67, of Lake Washington, WV, passed away on February 19, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center after an extended illness. He was born May 19, 1955, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Harold W. and Wanda Goff Keller.

Danny owned D & L Electric, was a master electrician, and will be keeping the lights on in Heaven!

He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Jeremy) Jones, and grandson Mason, longtime companion Lora Hardman, sisters Sheila (Norb) Schilling, Sandee (Eddie) Testa, Shirley (Dave) Mills, brothers Dennis (Sandy) Keller, Donnel Keller, sister-in-law Vickie Keller, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers baby Ronald, David, Harold Keller II (Dee), and sister Sue Ellen.

At Danny’s request, he will be cremated, and there will be no services. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online guests may send condolences to the family at LeavittFuneralHome.com.

