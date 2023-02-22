Obituary: McLaughlin, Dale Eugene

Dale Eugene McLaughlin, 93, of Walker, died February 21, 2023, at WVU Medicine.  He was born June 5, 1929, in Eatons, WV, a son of the late George H. and Freeda V. (Beha) McLaughlin.

He worked for Metal Tech in Marietta and on the railroad when he was younger.  He was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ.

He is survived by his children Barbara McLaughlin, Sharon McCoy, and Tim McLaughlin (Judy); grandchildren Brooke, Amy, Janelle, Bethany, Becca, and Timmy; great-grandchildren Cassidy, Corbin, Chelsie, Reese, Parker, Jonathan, Presley, Addisen, Roman, Laekyn, Thor, Daiten, Easton, Luke, Kennedy, and Jensen; and three sisters Virginia Hewitt, Valetta Hitt, and Connie Sears (Eddie).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nora J. (Spears) McLaughlin; brother Dallas McLaughlin; and two sisters, Evelyn Hewitt and Beulah Cooper. Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Evangelist Teddy Tackett officiating.

The burial will be in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Walker, WV.  Visitation will be Saturday 12-2 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dale’s honor to a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

