Obituary: Nichols, Glen Covey

Glen Covey Nichols, 76, of Belpre, died February 21, 2023, at his home.

Glen was born on September 20, 1946. Glen married Sandra Kay Hart 53 years ago, on July 31, 1969, at the Marine Corp. Base Camp Lejeune, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

They had two sons Eric Glen Nichols (Carrie) of Lucasville, Ohio, and Jason Ray Nichols (Beth) of Aledo, Texas. Grandchildren Tiffancy and Caitlin Nichols of Texas, Noah and Gabe Nichols of Lucasville, Ohio. One great-granddaughter Charlee in Texas.

Glen served his county as a Marine in the Vietnam War. He is a Member of VFW Post 1212, Parkersburg, Wv, DAV, Masonic Lodge 609, Eastern Star 59, and a member of Cutler Chapel UM Church.

He is survived by Karen Nichols McCoy (Dean), Norman Nichols (Charlotte), and Fred Nichols (Theresa).

He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Nichols, mother, Glendora Nichols Toothman, and brother Keith Nichols. Glen loved his farm, where he raised beef cattle. He loved traveling in his R.V. and fishing off the piers at Myrtle Beach, SC. He loved his flowers and gardening. He enjoyed spending time with his group of friends at Hardees in Belpre. He also loved all the guys at the PTSD counseling group at the Vet Center in Parkersburg.

He wishes to thank Lori for all the help she has given to many veterans.

The family would like to thank all the hospice caregivers for their excellent care and kindness.

Funeral services will be 11 am, Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with military rites provided by the Marine Corps League Post 1436 of Marietta.

Entombment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Parkersburg, WV. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with an Eastern Star service at 7:30 and a Masonic service to follow.

Online condolences can be made at Leavittfurneralhome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.