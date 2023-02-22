Obituary: Riser, Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee Riser, 38, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Monday, February 20, 2023, in Parkersburg, WV. He was born May 23, 1984, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Vernon Sprouse and Beverly Riser.

Jamie enjoyed life, especially fishing, hunting, and back roading.

In addition to his parents, Jamie is survived by one brother, Brian Riser (Donnetta); maternal grandmother, Dorothy Riser; paternal grandmother, Hazel Sprouse; a very special friend, Joni Mullen and her daughter, Bella.

A gathering of friends of the family will be held at a later date at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Riser family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.