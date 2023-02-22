Ohio Boards of Elections to implement reforms under House Bill 458

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose is instructing all 88 county board of elections offices to implement the reforms under House Bill 458.

The boards of elections will be implementing the rules that were signed into law from the house bill. These rules will include having a photo I.D. or passport for voting.

In the past, Ohio residents could use a bank statement, proof of residence and other forms that are within a 12-month period of the election.

Washington Co. Board of Elections director, Mandy Amos says that this will make it easier to confirm who is voting and that there is no potential for fraud.

“It makes people with the photo I.D. requirement; you can trust that it really is that person is coming in to vote. Because they can’t show something that doesn’t have their photo for the poll worker to compare. Before they just compared signature only,” says Amos.

Other changes because of this house bill are voting hours the week before the election being extended, extending the absentee ballot request deadline and allowing any 17-year old to work as a poll worker.

