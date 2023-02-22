Saint Marys’ long-time city attorney resigns

Saint Marys' city attorney resigns.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Marys’ City Attorney Keith White announced his resignation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

White’s served as Saint Marys’ city attorney since the mid-80s. He told WTAP that he’s resigning because of his age.

City council will vote on a new city attorney and will officially accept White’s resignation in early March.

Council members also approved an opioid litigation settlement with Walgreens among other measures.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Ohio SR 7 reopened after crash sends three people to the hospital
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Hall Financial Advisors Named To Forbes’ List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations
Lawmakers weigh in on WVSP allegations

Latest News

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
Ohio Boards of Elections to implement reforms under House Bill 458
Ohio Boards of Elections to implement reforms under House Bill 458
Campus Carry Bill passes W.Va. House of Delegates
Campus Carry Bill passes W.Va. House of Delegates
Dr. Bill Ruud in his office at Marietta College.
Marietta College president announces departure