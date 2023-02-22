Saint Marys’ long-time city attorney resigns

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Marys’ City Attorney Keith White announced his resignation at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

White’s served as Saint Marys’ city attorney since the mid-80s. He told WTAP that he’s resigning because of his age.

City council will vote on a new city attorney and will officially accept White’s resignation in early March.

Council members also approved an opioid litigation settlement with Walgreens among other measures.

