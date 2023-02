Scoreboard: February 21, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. VA. GIRLS CLASS AA REGION 1 SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Ritchie County Parkersburg Catholic GBB Sectionals

Ritchie County - 42

Parkersburg Catholic - 32

Williamstown will host Ritchie County on Friday, February 24 in the sectional finals

W. VA. GIRLS CLASS A REGION 1 SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Clay Battelle Doddridge County GBB Sectionals

Clay-Battelle - 49

Doddridge County - 84

Wood County Christian - 25

Tyler Consolidated - 54

OHIO BOYS DIV. III REGION 11 SOUTHEAST 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Adena at Belpre Boys Sectional Semifinals

Adena - 68

Belpre - 70

Belpre will face North Adams on Friday, February 24 in the sectional finals

OIHO BOYS DIV. III REGION 11 EAST SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Fort Frye - 23

West Muskingum - 49

OHIO BOYS DIV. IV REGION 15 EAST 1 SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Frontier - 33

Shadyside - 44

W. VA. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Parkersburg - 56

Spring Valley - 61

Ripley - 66

Ravenswood - 44

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Otterbein Marietta College OAC

OAC TOURNAMENT OPENING ROUND

Otterbein - 83

Marietta College - 92

Northern Illinois - 68

Ohio - 77

