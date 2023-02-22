Sheriff investigating body found

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A body has been found Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Sheriff Corey Miller tells WSAZ.com a female was found at the public boat ramp in Leon.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a possible body in the water near the ramp around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

