Sheriff investigating body found

A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A body has been found Wednesday in Mason County, West Virginia, according to Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller.

Sheriff Corey Miller tells WSAZ.com a female was found at the public boat ramp in Leon.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 911 call about a possible body in the water near the ramp around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

