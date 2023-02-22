Student Athlete of the Week: A.J. Graham

By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

A.J. Graham, a senior basketball player and golfer for the Marietta tigers, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete for the Tigers, A.J. has loved his new role as leader for the basketball team where he has gotten to help his fellow teammates on the court.

While playing for the Tigers, A.J. has also been taking classes at Washington State as he is getting a jumpstart on his future by taking college courses.

A.J. hopes to have left his mark in Marietta and wants to have lived up to the expectations the town had set for him and his team.

