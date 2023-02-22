Winterplace Ski Resort prepares for 40th anniversary celebration

GHENT, W.Va. (WVVA) - This weekend, Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, Winterplace Ski Resort in Ghent is celebrating 40 years in business.

The resort first opened in 1983 and is now West Virginia’s largest snow tubing park. It is also a favored ski and snowboard destination.

In honor of the milestone, the resort is inviting families to hit the slopes this weekend. The event will feature a big air freestyle competition, family ski race, Yeti scavenger hunt, snow tubing costume contest, live music, and more.

Princess Elsa is even rumored to be attending the festivities.

Whether young or old, Winterplace says this weekend will have something for all ages to enjoy.

“It’s really important to me that in the wintertime that we provide an experience that the family can do together and be outside in the fresh air and get exercise,” shared Winterplace Ski Resort’s General Manager, Josh Faber. “I hope our guests have this weekend for sure.”

To help make this weekend fun and affordable, Winterplace is giving out limited lift passes for only $40. This is a more than 50 percent discount. Tickets can be purchased online at winterplace.com.

Listed below is this weekend’s event and activity schedule:

Saturday, February 25

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Meet & Greet with one of the founders of Winterplace, Jerry Lauffer. Jerry will be at Mickey’s with historic maps, photos, and stories. Stop by and meet Jerry and hear all about how Winterplace got started.

1 p.m.- 2 p.m. Big Air Practice Laps at Heaven Holler Terrain Park

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Live Music from Alabaster Boxer’s Nick & Drew

2 p.m. Mini Big and Big Air Freestyle Contest at Heaven Holler Park. Winterplace is hosting a Big Air Freestyle Contest at the new Heaven Holler Terrain Park. There are two age categories. Category 1 is for youth 12 and under and Category 2 is for ages 13- 17. The contest will consist of two runs per participant and will be crowd judged. The top three boys and girls will be awarded with some cool resort prizes. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun or come out to watch.

3 p.m. - 5 p.m. A visit with Elsa at The Mountain House

Sunday, February 26

11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Family Race Registration on the second floor of the Resort Center

12 p.m. The Mason Dixon Boys will be doing chainsaw carvings. Swing by and check out these professional chainsaw carvers and maybe take a carving home with you!

1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Family Race practice laps at Heaven Holler Terrain Park

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Live Music from Matt Mullins at The Snowdrift Lounge

2 p.m. Family Ski Race. The first Family Race at Winterplace this season was such a hit, the resort has added two age categories. The first age category is for ages 12 and under and the second is for ages 13-17 years old. These races consist of teams of one parent (adult) and one youth. Both members of each team will have two runs. We will keep the time of your best runs combined.

