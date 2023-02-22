Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kristara Fields changed her plea to guilty for a felony count of animal cruelty. She will not be charged on the additional seven misdemeanors of animal cruelty in exchange for the plea agreement.

Wood Co. Circuit Judge Robert Waters says that if she had not accepted this plea agreement, she would be charged for six months for each of the misdemeanors. And would be fined anywhere from $300 to $2 thousand for each count.

Fields left two dogs without any care or food for two to three weeks during December 2021 to January 2022, according to documents from the Wood Co. circuit clerk.

One of the dogs died and the other dog was severely malnourished.

Fields said she had meant to ask someone to take care of the pets, but she said because of mental health issues — combined with her work and personal schedule — she was unable to get someone.

“At the time, I was helping take care of my mother and due to an aggressive work schedule, I let my mental health slip to the point where I was dissociating. And I believed that I had asked someone to help me with the animals. And I realized that I had never asked for the help,” says Fields.

Her sentencing date is scheduled for April 21st.

For the felony charge she could face five years in prison and up to a five thousand dollar fine, as well as not being allowed to have a pet for 15 years. Prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin said the surviving dog was taken to the Wood Co. Humane Society and is in a new home.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.