Wood County Schools receive donation from Frontline Impact Project

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Frontline Impact Project partnered with Lysol to donate disinfecting wipes to schools across America.

Wood County Schools received a donation 30,000 packs of wipes from this partnership to help kids stay healthy.

There are many benefits to receiving the wipes according to Assistant Superintendent Michael Fling.

“I’m just very appreciative of the support that we have within the community from Wood County Schools. The opportunity to hold back some tax funding that was being spent on a product that we use and utilize to the best of our ability was a double plus plus for us,” said Fling.

Wood County Schools are donating some pallets to schools in Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, and Jackson Counties.

Frontline Impact Project works to meet the needs of frontline workers like doctors, nurses, and first responders.

For more information visit Frontline Impact Project - website.

