WVa employee raises switched by committee from 5% to $2,300

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A committee in West Virginia’s Senate has advanced a proposal that would give public school teachers, school service workers and state police troopers across-the-board pay raises of $2,300.

The proposal passed the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday and would replace average 5% pay raises initiated by Republican Gov. Jim Justice.

The bill now goes before the full Senate.

The proposal is specifically for state employees whose salaries are set in a pay schedule in state code. A pay increase for other state employees would be subject to an appropriation in the state budget.

There is a $115 million fiscal note for the raises for all state employees.

