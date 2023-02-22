W.Va. Senate passes bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources

HB 2006 would split the department into three new departments.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Legislative efforts to reorganize the West Virginia Department of Health and Resources took another step forward on Feb. 22 when the state senate voted 34 to one to pass House Bill 2006.

The bill aims to split the Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments: the Department of Health, the Department of Human Resources and the Department of Health Facilities.

In response to the question of what DHHR would do during the reorganization process to ensure they could still provide their services to West Virginians, DHHR communications director Allison Adler wrote that DHHR “does not address pending legislation, but will abide by whatever becomes law.”

The legislation will next be considered by Gov. Jim Justice. “When it makes its way to my desk, I will approach it in a positive way,” Justice said during an administrative briefing following the passage of the bill.

