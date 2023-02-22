WVDOH says common solutions won’t fix Ingleside mudslide problems

Mudslide on Ingleside Road on Feb. 21
Mudslide on Ingleside Road on Feb. 21(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Engineers with the West Virginia Department of Highways say common solutions to mud slides like piling walls and soil nails will not work to fix the mudslide on Ingleside Road because of the size of the area.

Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack and District 10 Engineer, Ryland Musick say Ingleside Road and Country Girl Road have been impacted in the past by slides that took out large chunks of the mountain.

They say previous slides were made worse by a spring opening up at the top of the mountain which have closed both roads in the past. In order to help combat the current slide the WVDOH will be pulling loose materials from the hillside once the area dries to help prevent future slides.

They add that engineers are currently working on a permanent solution for the area. To see our previous coverage of the mudslide you can go here.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Names released in crash that sent three people to the hospital on Ohio SR-7 Tuesday morning
A family who lost their daughter, Olivia Wright, to a drunk driver is now working to pass...
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI laws after daughter’s death
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Local 51 union in Morgan Local School District issues 10-day strike notice
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Taylor, Joseph A
Hall Financial Advisors Named To Forbes’ List Of Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg waits to see if Gov. Jim Justice will sign
WVU-Parkersburg community reacts to Senate Bill 10 passing the W.Va. House
Kristara Fields accepts a plea deal to be charged for the felony count of animal cruelty,...
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
WVU-Parkersburg community reacts to Senate Bill 10 passing the W.Va. House
WVU-Parkersburg community reacts to Senate Bill 10 passing the W.Va. House
W.Va. Senate passes HB 2006
W.Va. Senate passes bill to reorganize Department of Health and Human Resources