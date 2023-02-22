WVDOH says common solutions won’t fix Ingleside mudslide problems

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Engineers with the West Virginia Department of Highways say common solutions to mud slides like piling walls and soil nails will not work to fix the mudslide on Ingleside Road because of the size of the area.

Chief Engineer of Operations Joe Pack and District 10 Engineer, Ryland Musick say Ingleside Road and Country Girl Road have been impacted in the past by slides that took out large chunks of the mountain.

They say previous slides were made worse by a spring opening up at the top of the mountain which have closed both roads in the past. In order to help combat the current slide the WVDOH will be pulling loose materials from the hillside once the area dries to help prevent future slides.

They add that engineers are currently working on a permanent solution for the area. To see our previous coverage of the mudslide you can go here.

