WVU-Parkersburg community reacts to Senate Bill 10 passing the W.Va. House

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With Senate Bill 10 – or the Campus Carry Bill – passing the W.Va. House of Delegates, students at West Virginia University at Parkersburg have some differing feelings about this legislation.

Some who are against say they are shocked because of the continued school shootings in the United States.

“It’s a little shocking to see,” says WVU-Parkersburg student, Zane Lemley. “Because, I mean, I feel like everyone has seen what’s kind of happened in schools. Especially over the last few years where school shootings have kind of gone up lately. And you hear about a lot more of them a lot more frequently.”

While those who are for it believe that a new method of security could be needed to address school shootings.

“So, instead of continuing to do the same thing by like not allowing guns to be on the campus, maybe it’s time to try something else to see if that will prevent some of the school shootings,” says WVU-Parkersburg students, Quentin Kennedy.

There are a few provisions to the Campus Carry Bill.

Such as places where faculty members request someone to not practice concealed carry in the offices and any disciplinary or counselor meetings taking place.

“So, they will be able – it appears – to put a sign on their office that would say ‘I do not want concealed carry in my office,’” says WVU-Parkersburg interim president, Torie Jackson. “We also could not have it if we were doing counseling or if we were doing some type of student discipline or employee discipline. It wouldn’t be allowed in any of those situations as well.”

And any place with flammable material or any place that is a shared site with another group.

“Our Caperton Center which houses students that are also a part of Wood County Schools, it would be an off-limit site,” says Jackson. “So, nobody there would be able to do concealed carry from what we read from the provisions right now. We also have to look at the provisions to see what it means with our science labs, with our welding facilities. Because there are flammable liquids that are stored in both of those.”

Students and faculty will need a concealed carry permit and training.

Jackson says that if Gov. Jim Justice signs this bill that the school will need to look to see what steps need to be taken before the potential enforcement date of July 1, 2024.

