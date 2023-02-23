Arts and entertainment events happening February 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, February 23rd
- Take and Make Macrame 9:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
- Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Confluence- A Salon for Artful Conversation 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Introduction to Weaving 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- White Bean Turkey Chili Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Introduction to Resin Printing 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Wine and Chocolate Pairing Event 7:30pm @ The Galley
Friday, February 24th
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Women’s Healthy Heart Luncheon 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Art Class Bookmark 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Community Painting Event 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
- Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- Fiesta Friday Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Living Room Yoga 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Smoot Theatre- BRAVO Amici 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
- Live Music with John Richards 9:00pm - 11:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
Saturday, February 25th
- Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
- A Day in the Studio 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- All Ages History Camp 2023: A New Age: 1900-1920 10:00am - 1:00pm @ The Castle
- Brunch at the Riviera 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Teen Trivia: Marvel Edition 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Murder Mystery and Dinner Theatre 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Murder Mystery Dinner- Marriage, Mob and Murder! 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Oyo playing at PBC! 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Aftershock 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
Sunday, February 26th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall
