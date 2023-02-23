Arts and entertainment events happening February 23rd-26th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, February 23rd

  • Take and Make Macrame 9:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Mosaics Exhibit from Artists at SW Resources 9:30am - 4:00pm @ Artsbridge 925 Market St Parkersburg
  • Birth- 2 years Story Time 10:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Teen Hangout-ages 12-19 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Confluence- A Salon for Artful Conversation 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Cool After Class Crafts 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- under 7 must have adult present 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Introduction to Weaving 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • White Bean Turkey Chili Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Introduction to Resin Printing 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Pottery on the Wheel 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Wine and Chocolate Pairing Event 7:30pm @ The Galley

Friday, February 24th

  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Women’s Healthy Heart Luncheon 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Yoga at the Library! 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • PreSchool Picasso Ages 3-5 12:30pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- ages 4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Art Class Bookmark 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Community Painting Event 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Gaming Hour- ages 8-18 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Barlow Branch Library
  • Four Course Friday 5:00pm - 9:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Fiesta Friday Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Living Room Yoga 6:00pm - 8:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Friday Night Seafood Buffet 6:30pm - 8:30pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Smoot Theatre- BRAVO Amici 8:00pm @ Smoot Theatre
  • Live Music with John Richards 9:00pm - 11:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

Saturday, February 25th

  • Birds of a Feather Walk 8:30am - 10:30am @ Ohio River National Wildlife Refuge
  • A Day in the Studio 9:00am - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • All Ages History Camp 2023: A New Age: 1900-1920 10:00am - 1:00pm @ The Castle
  • Brunch at the Riviera 10:00am - 2:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Aarty Parties 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Teen Trivia: Marvel Edition 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Murder Mystery and Dinner Theatre 5:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Dinner and Piano with Wendy McGlynn 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Ice Rink at Parkersburg City Park 6:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Murder Mystery Dinner- Marriage, Mob and Murder! 6:00pm - 8:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Oyo playing at PBC! 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Aftershock 8:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Comedy Club 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Sunday, February 26th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 8:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Sunday Piano Brunch with Jason Wyers 11:00am - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Winter Music presented by Artsbridge 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ Grand Central Mall

