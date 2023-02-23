A bingo fundraiser will be held to benefit Mary’s House
Mary’s House is holding a bingo fundraiser at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Beverly Ohio on March 12th.
There will be 20 games for 20 dollars along with a concession stands and several other activities.
The funds raised will help with everything Mary’s House does according to Interim Director Teresa Coleman.
“The proceeds benefit Mary’s House. A house for expectant mothers and their children to learn how to care for themselves and their children and be productive citizens,” said Coleman.
Doors will open at 1 pm and games will begin at 2.
