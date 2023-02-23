Community leaders discuss ways to address homelessness

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Community leaders met to discuss how to address homelessness in Marietta.

The director of the Community Resource Center, multiple people with the drop in center, and a couple city council members were at the table.

Community leaders bounced ideas back and forth, discussing the barriers and complexities that come with responding to homelessness in the area.

Robin Bozian, chair of the Washington County Homeless Project, which runs Marietta’s drop in center, said, “When we get out there and you talk to the people in the tents…why don’t they come in? Well half the time they don’t come in because they’re scared to leave their stuff. You know, it’s gonna get stolen.”

Bozian, along with other board members that help run the drop in center, want a safe space to put tents and tiny homes.

“There are some folks that a homeless shelter is just not - they’re not in the mental state to be able to do that right or it doesn’t work with them or they’ve had bad experiences, whatever. A lot of folks just don’t like being around that many people. I mean, there’s all kinds of reasons,” she said.

Bozian explained that homeless people would stay at the space for tents and tiny homes while working on getting permanent housing.

Another board member mentioned during the meeting that there would be rules for this space.

Bozian said that people who live in the space could get lockers to lock their stuff up, have a place to shower, etc. She added that they could make regular contact with people living there, connecting them to resources.

It’s an idea that faces challenges, one of them being zoning.

City Councilman Geoff Schenkel said zoning laws, which were written in the 60s, need to catch up with modern times.

“Right now we want to look at all the different types of houses that there are that aren’t accounted for in zoning laws like modular housing, and tiny homes…,” he said.

People at the table also discussed setting up supervision for the armory beyond periodic police check-ins.

Another topic of conversation was potentially bringing in a homeless shelter. People at the table agreed that this should not be the city’s project due to it not having the capacity to run one.

Marietta currently does not have a homeless shelter that’s open year round for everyone. However the armory serves as an emergency shelter on cold nights and Eve houses survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

People at the table also touched on wanting to shift the drop in center opening time from 12pm to 8am on days the emergency shelter is open. This is so that, when the armory shelter closes in the morning, homeless people have more opportunity to get out of the cold sooner.



Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.