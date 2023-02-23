Discovery World on Market to receive grant for $25K from City of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market will be receiving a $25,000 grant from the City of Parkersburg.

The award was announced in a press release from the City of Parkersburg.

In that press release, Wendy Shriver, the executive director of Discovery World on Market, says that with the grant they will be able to provide 250 free memberships.

The funds are made possible through the community development block grant.

We’ll have more information on this later.

