Doddridge County PRO program to remain as is, sheriff says

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - Earlier this month, the sheriff and school district were at odds over which organization should employ school resource officers.

Traditionally, the position has been under the sheriff’s department, but the district recently made a job posting for a new position.

The Doddridge County Superintendent Adam Cheeseman said it would save taxpayer money while maintaining the same level of security.

The sheriff disagreed, saying it should be one of his deputies.

Earlier this week, Sheriff Clinton Boring said he met with the superintendent and had a very productive meeting. He said both sides were able to address their concerns.

In a Facebook post, Sheriff Boring said the following:

Both Boring and Cheeseman told 5 News student safety is their number one priority.

