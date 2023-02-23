Local high school student will graduate with two associate degrees

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

A Washington State Community College student is reaching for the stars before graduating high school.

Ethan Gault is a senior at Marietta High School and with WSCC’s College Credit Plus (CCP) is going to have two associate degrees under his belt when he graduates high school.

Gault started taking classes through WSCC’s CCP the summer before he entered 8th grade and will have degrees in liberal arts and general science before he graduates high school.

These degrees will help Gault in his future that could end up out of this world.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to go into engineering. More recently, with the progress of private space companies such as SpaceX, it really motivated me to want to go into the space industry,” said Gault.

Once he is done with high school, Gault plans to go to college and get degrees in aerospace engineering and business to one day start up his own space company.

